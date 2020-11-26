Statement from theScore on Introduction of Federal Government Bill to Legalize Single-Event Wagering in Canada

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.







[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] (TSX: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) Founder and CEO John Levy today issued the following statement in response to the Canadian Federal Government introducing legislation to legalize single-event sports wagering in Canada.The legislation [url="]proposes+amendments+to+Canada%26rsquo%3Bs+Criminal+Code[/url] to give provinces and territories the ability to offer single-event sport betting products and the discretion to manage single-event sport betting in their respective jurisdictions.“Canadians deserve a modernized and regulated sports betting market and we commend the federal government for their efforts to legalize single-event wagering,” said Mr. Levy. “There is now clear cross-party support and strong momentum to amend Canada’s outdated federal laws and enable the legal sports betting market to flourish. As the leading mobile sports brand in Canada, we are eager to bring [url="]theScore+Bet[/url] to our fans and offer them our best-in-class sports betting experience.”theScore estimates a market potential for online gaming in Canada of between US$3.8 billion and US$5.4 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, based on historical data extrapolated from legal online gaming markets in the U.S. and globally.theScore’s sports media app ([url="]iOS[/url] and[url="]+Android[/url]) is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America and its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet ([url="]iOS[/url] and[url="]+Android[/url]), delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types, and is currently live in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana.[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘[url="]theScore[/url]’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘[url="]theScore+Bet[/url]’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, the enactment of enabling legislation and regulations in the Province of Ontario to facilitate iGaming and the enactment of federal legislation to permit single-event sports wagering (including the timing of such legislation and regulations being passed and proclaimed in force (if at all) and the terms and conditions imposed in such legislation and regulations on participants in the iGaming industry), the receipt by the Company of all relevant licences and approvals under the relevant legislation and regulations, and the rate of adoption of online gaming in Canada, and those factors which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

