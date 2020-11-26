Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) released today its third quarter 2020 results.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ 000's) 2020 2019 ($) Change 2020 2019 ($) Change Revenue Environmental Services 3,024 3,881 (857 ) 12,557 12,385 172 Heavy Construction 60 122 (62 ) 272 414 (142 ) Corporate - - - 15 5 10 3,084 4,003 (919 ) 12,844 12,804 40 Direct operating expenses Environmental Services 2,029 2,855 (826 ) 9,146 9,331 (185 ) Heavy Construction 20 80 (60 ) 118 231 (113 ) Corporate - - - - - - 2,049 2,935 (886 ) 9,264 9,562 (298 ) General and administrative expenses Environmental Services 269 285 (16 ) 511 587 (76 ) Heavy Construction 0 - 0 2 2 (0 ) Corporate 206 233 (27 ) 628 724 (96 ) 475 518 (43 ) 1,141 1,313 (172 ) Operating earnings (loss) Environmental Services 726 741 (15 ) 2,900 2,467 433 Heavy Construction 40 42 (2 ) 152 181 (29 ) Corporate (206 ) (233 ) 27 (613 ) (719 ) 106 560 550 10 2,439 1,929 510 Depreciation 625 477 148 1,742 1,469 273 Finance costs 261 198 63 727 598 129 Gain (loss) on disposal - (86 ) 86 - (483 ) 483 Share-based recovery - - - - - - Earnings (loss) before tax (326 ) (39 ) (287 ) (31 ) 345 (376 ) Income tax expense - - - - - - Net earnings (loss) (326 ) (39 ) (287 ) (31 ) 345 (376 )

Third Quarter Financial Summary:

Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 down 23% for the quarter but even for the year; total revenue of $3.1 million for the quarter, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 23% compared to $4.0 million in 2019; total revenue of $12.8 million year-to-date compared to $12.8 million in 2019.

Operating earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 up 2% on the quarter and up 26% for the year; total operating earnings of $0.56 million for the quarter, a slight increase compared to $0.55 million in 2019; total operating earnings of $2.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 26% compared to $1.9 million in 2019.

Net (loss) earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 down on the quarter and down on the year; net loss of $0.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.03 million in 2019; net loss of $0.03 million year to date, a decrease of $0.4 million, compared to net earnings of $0.3 million in 2019.

Canadian Emergency Wages Subsidy (“ CEWS ”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.5 million and $1.1 million respectively; $0.4 million recognized as reduction to Direct Operation Expenses (“ DOE ”) and $0.1 million recognized as a reduction to general and administrative (“ G&A ”) expense during the quarter; $0.9 million recognized as reduction to Direct Operation Expenses (“ DOE ”) and $0.2 million recognized as a reduction to general and administrative (“ G&A ”) expense year-to-date.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The third quarter, along with the previous first half of 2020, presented the business with some of its toughest challenges to date. Most notably, the global spread of COVID-19 created unprecedented uncertainty and volatility in the oil and gas industry, particularly in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The demand for oil significantly deteriorated, as non-essential business around the globe, came to a grinding halt, and swiftly drove pricing into uneconomical territory, impacting the capital programs that drive a significant portion of Cordy’s business. Compounding the crisis, the Company had to quickly redesign its day to day business model, implementing new health and safety protocols, to mitigate the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 for our people, our customers, and their families.

Despite the challenges, Cordy was able to manage through, what it believes was, the toughest stretch of 2020. The reopening of the economies around the globe has resulted in a return of oil and gas pricing to economical levels, and general business activity has started to slowly rebound as businesses and customers, adapt to the new rules of doing business in the COVID-19 era.

OUTLOOK

Operating results for the third quarter were encouraging, and management sees this trend continuing for the balance of 2020. In its Q2 outlook, management indicated that it believed the worst of the economic impact on the Company from COVID-19 appeared to have passed, and this continues to be management’s view. The timing of a full rebound in activity remains uncertain; however, the recent announcements of successful Phase 3 results, showing safe, effective coronavirus vaccines, provide optimism for the continuation of gradual recovery over the next six to twelve months.

Despite the near-term market uncertainty resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company expects activity in the fourth quarter to continue to improve sequentially over the third quarter. Cordy’s oilfield customers reactivated drilling programs, albeit at a reduced level, early in the fourth quarter. If current market conditions persist, this trend is expected to continue through the end of the first quarter of 2021 based on current work programs.

The company recognizes that any improvement in activity will be impacted by announced reductions in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which will likely impact overall margin. Furthermore, the uncertainty around the prolonged effects of COVID–19, the timing and availability of the vaccinations, and potential of strict lock-downs due recent surges in the number of active COVID-19 cases, are challenging to predict and any change in the current trends could significantly alter management’s expectations over the medium term.

For the balance of 2020, and the foreseeable future, Cordy will continue to aggressively manage costs, while continuing to focus on the health and safety of its employees, contractors, and customers, ensuring it is doing its part in mitigating the spread, and limiting the impact of COVID-19.

