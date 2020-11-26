  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marksmen Announces Q3 2020 Filings on SEDAR

November 26, 2020 | About: TSXV:MAH +0%

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed disclosure documents for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 on SEDAR as listed below:

  • Unaudited Financial Statements
  • Management’s Discussion and Analysis
  • CEO certificate of interim filings
  • CFO certificate of interim filings

These documents can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


