  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Gamehost Casinos to Temporarily Close Table Games

November 26, 2020 | About: TSX:GH +1.01%

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / Gamehost Inc. (‘Gamehost', the ‘Company') (TSX:GH) Premier Jason Kenny enacted a state of public health emergency in Alberta on November 24, 2020 and additional public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Beginning Friday November 27, 2020, Gamehost will comply with new health measures introduced. These measures include restricting casino and food & beverage capacity to 25% of fire code capacity in enhanced-status areas of the province for our casinos. The Company's operating properties are all located in areas of the province currently designated enhanced-status. The new restrictions include the temporary closure of all table games. Slot machines can continue to operate. The Company's hotel properties will remain open by appointment only.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or.
Darcy J. Will
Toll free (877) 703-4545
(403) 346-4545
Fax (403) 340-0683
Email [email protected]

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618549/Gamehost-Casinos-to-Temporarily-Close-Table-Games

img.ashx?id=618549

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)