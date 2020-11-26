  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

November 26, 2020 | About: BSP:ITUB4 -0.4% NYSE:ITUB -0.36% BSP:ITUB3 -0.49%

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 26, 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on November 26, 2020, has approved the payment up to April 30, 2021 of the following earnings to stockholders, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 10, 2020:

interest on capital, in the amount of R$0.063960 per share, with withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, which will result in net interest of R$0.0543660 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are either immune to or exempt from such withholding.

If you have any question, please click on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > Service.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Note: Dividends and interest on capital are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-payment-of-interest-on-capital-301181066.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


