REPLY: Reply enters into eSports

November 27, 2020 | About: MIL:REY +1.26%


Reply, on the eve of [url="]Milan+Games+Week[/url], announces its entry into eSports in collaboration with Totem eSports, a project born in 2019 that spent the year battling its way through the most competitive titles of the main ESL circuits, which for the 2021 season will be renamed [url="]Reply+Totem+eSports[/url].



The Reply Totem eSports team, thanks to the experience gained by its young talents at national and international level, will compete in the next season in the ESL EVC circuits on the mobile titles including Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and on a series of other titles, ranging from sports such as FIFA to FPS and strategic cards.



Reply's entry into eSports is part of a wider range of initiatives aimed at supporting young technology enthusiasts. With this collaboration, Reply, which already operates in the gaming sector with Game Studio and B2B initiatives, enters a market in continuous growth, that symbolizes the impact of digitalization in all sectors.



Filippo Rizzante, Reply's CTO, commented: "The eSports sector shares values underpinning Reply's corporate culture. With Reply Totem eSports we are pursuing a journey, which we are sure will further support the growth of the sector. Moreover, we are proud to support young people who have decided to turn their passion for video games and technology into a profession and we hope that their talent and successes will be an inspiration for all enthusiasts who share the same ideals.”



REPLY



Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. [url="]www.reply.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005214/en/


