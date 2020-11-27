  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Asetek - Share Capital Increase Upon Exercise of Warrants

November 27, 2020 | About: OSL:ASETEK +1.03% OSTO:ASETEKO +0%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to warrants issued by Asetek A/S, Danish central business register (CVR) no. 34880522 (the "Company"), pursuant to corporate resolutions adopted on August 12, 2014, August 11, 2015, April 28, 2016, and April 25, 2017 respectively.

Pursuant to the applicable warrant terms, the warrants are exercisable in exercise windows open in a four weeks period running from the Company's preliminary announcement of its financial statements or publication of its interim financial report however no later than 7 years after the Subscription Date as specified in the Subscription Agreement, at 12 noon.

Each warrant gives the holder the right but not the obligation, to subscribe for one share in the Company of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 at NOK 33.90, NOK 10.60, NOK 19.50, and NOK 76.25 per share respectively.

The Company has now received exercise notices from warrant holders aggregating 33,896 warrants distributed as follows:

Warrants


Warrants issued on August 12, 2014

762


Warrants issued on August 11, 2015

11,229


Warrants issued on April 28, 2016

15,059


Warrants issued on April 25, 2017

6,846


In total

33,896


In respect of 33,134 exercised warrants issued on August 11, 2015, April 28, 2016, and April 25, 2017, the Board of Directors has, in accordance with the applicable warrant terms, decided to pay the warrant holders a cash amount (cash settlement) corresponding to the amount by which the market price of the shares in the Company exceeds the subscription price, instead of delivering the shares corresponding to the warrants.

The holders of the remaining 762 exercised warrants will subscribe for the corresponding 762 shares of each nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company and the Company has received the following corresponding subscription price:

Shares

Subscription Price

Warrants issued on August 12, 2014

762

NOK 25,831.80

In total

762

NOK 25,831.80

Consequently, the share capital increase resulting from the exercise of the warrants (from nominally DKK 2,643,219.50 by nominally DKK 76.20 to nominally DKK 2,643,295.70) will now be registered and the newly issued shares will be divided between the warrant holders having issued an exercise notice in accordance with the above.

The shareholders' register kept by the Norwegian central securities depository Verdipapirsentralen ASA and DNB Bank ASA respectively, the warrants' register and the articles of association of the Company will be updated accordingly.

Asetek A/S
Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
9220 Aalborg
Denmark

Contact:

Asetek A/S
+45 9645 0047
http://www.asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---share-capital-increase-upon-exercise-of-warrants,c3245128

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek---share-capital-increase-upon-exercise-of-warrants-301181159.html

SOURCE Asetek


