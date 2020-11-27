  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Third Quarterly Dividend for 2020

November 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:XIN +10.39%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of US$0.0125 per common share, or US$0.025 per American Depositary Share, which will be payable before January 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Charles Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Mobile: +86 (138) 1081-7475
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinyuan-real-estate-co-ltd-announces-third-quarterly-dividend-for-2020-301181110.html

SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.


