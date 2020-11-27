This Trio Is Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share (EPS) grow by approximately 1.4% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,629.65 as of Wednesday) rose by nearly 74% over the past five years through Nov. 25.

Thus, investors may be interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), as these companies have grown their EPS at an average rate of more than 1.4% per annum over the years in question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of analytical and other instruments for diagnostics and research worldwide saw its trailing 12-month EPS without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 14% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price surged by 224% over the past five years to trade at $448.45 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a 52-week range of $250.21 to $532.57 and a price-earnings ratio of 36.76.

Among the top fund holders of the company, VANGUARD GROUP INC is the leader with 7.97% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 7.32% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 4.11% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $516.50 per share.

Medtronic PLC

The Irish manufacturer and seller of medical devices and therapies saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 7.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price climbed nearly 51% over the past five years up to $113.31 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a 52-week range of $72.13 to $122.15 and a price-earnings ratio of 43.25.

VANGUARD GROUP INC dominates the group of top fund holders with 8.42% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 8.28% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 4.31% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $125.78 per share.

Mastercard Inc

The Purchase, New York-based global provider of credit card services saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 19.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price rose by nearly 250% over the past five years to trade at $341.32 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a 52-week range of $199.99 to $367.25 and a price-earnings ratio of 51.17.

Amid the top fund holders of the company, VANGUARD GROUP INC is the leader with 7.28% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 6.71% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 3.62% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $358.08 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: