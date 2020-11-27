  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
This Trio Is Growing Earnings Fast

Their 5-years EPS growth rates are higher than that of the S&P 500

November 27, 2020 | About: TMO +0.13% MDT +0.47% MA -1.03%

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share (EPS) grow by approximately 1.4% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,629.65 as of Wednesday) rose by nearly 74% over the past five years through Nov. 25.

Thus, investors may be interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), as these companies have grown their EPS at an average rate of more than 1.4% per annum over the years in question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of analytical and other instruments for diagnostics and research worldwide saw its trailing 12-month EPS without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 14% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price surged by 224% over the past five years to trade at $448.45 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a 52-week range of $250.21 to $532.57 and a price-earnings ratio of 36.76.

Among the top fund holders of the company, VANGUARD GROUP INC is the leader with 7.97% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 7.32% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 4.11% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $516.50 per share.

Medtronic PLC

The Irish manufacturer and seller of medical devices and therapies saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 7.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price climbed nearly 51% over the past five years up to $113.31 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a 52-week range of $72.13 to $122.15 and a price-earnings ratio of 43.25.

VANGUARD GROUP INC dominates the group of top fund holders with 8.42% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 8.28% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 4.31% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $125.78 per share.

Mastercard Inc

The Purchase, New York-based global provider of credit card services saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 19.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price rose by nearly 250% over the past five years to trade at $341.32 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a 52-week range of $199.99 to $367.25 and a price-earnings ratio of 51.17.

Amid the top fund holders of the company, VANGUARD GROUP INC is the leader with 7.28% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 6.71% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 3.62% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $358.08 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

