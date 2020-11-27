Fir Tree Inc. Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Microsoft Corp, Comcast Corp, Dell Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Fir Tree Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Comcast Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fir Tree Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Fir Tree Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Edison International (EIX) - 2,580,141 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 4,357,500 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position SLM Corp (SLM) - 12,223,665 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,495,146 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,000 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 4,357,500 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $269.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 341,592 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 3,512,050 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 283,399 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $79.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 527,800 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Carnival PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,638,600 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 94.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,495,146 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 874,700 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,619,653 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,295,805 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 246,006 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.22 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $59.27.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.82.

Fir Tree Inc. reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 38.03%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Fir Tree Inc. still held 1,017,724 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 31.66%. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Fir Tree Inc. still held 954,444 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. reduced to a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp by 79.47%. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Fir Tree Inc. still held 120,095 shares as of .

Fir Tree Inc. reduced to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 57.09%. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $14.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Fir Tree Inc. still held 192,300 shares as of .