Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) President & CEO Earl J Hesterberg Sold $635,600 of Shares

President & CEO of Group 1 Automotive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Earl J Hesterberg (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of GPI on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $127.12 a share. The total sale was $635,600.

Group 1 Automotive Inc sells new and used cars and light trucks. Its activities include sale service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sell vehicle parts. Group 1 Automotive Inc has a market cap of $2.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.00 with a P/E ratio of 9.63 and P/S ratio of 0.20. The dividend yield of Group 1 Automotive Inc stocks is 0.49%. Group 1 Automotive Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Group 1 Automotive Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Group 1 Automotive Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Earl J Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of GPI stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $127.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President, HR Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of GPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $133.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.07% since.

Sr. VP & General Counsel Darryl M Burman sold 2,400 shares of GPI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $124. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.42% since.

Sr. Vice President Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of GPI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $120.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GPI, click here