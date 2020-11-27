Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Celebrates Annual "Green Friday" Event

Leafbuyer Turns Black Friday Green with Cannabis Deals Event

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today its fifth annual Green Friday Deals Event. The Company has partnered with recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries, deliveries, and product companies throughout several legal markets to bring consumers the very best deals.

On Black Friday 2019 142 million people shopped online while 124 million shopped in-store. While those numbers are likely to shift substantially this year due to the global pandemic, the weekend of November 27th should still be a substantial shopping weekend for consumer-facing stores - including cannabis businesses. Cannabis businesses are offering substantial discounts in order to give consumers the same thrill of saving right before the holidays. Right now, dozens of businesses across legal markets like California, Colorado, and Oklahoma are offering door-busting cannabis deals for Leafbuyer's Green Friday.

"Cannabis businesses understand the power of offering great deals for Black Friday," said Leafbuyer's COO, Mark Breen. "Our dispensary clients plan to advertise exciting deals to attract new consumers and then use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform to bring those consumers back in the future. This year we expect more Leafbuyer consumers to place orders for pickup and delivery, but we are still excited to drive business for our dispensary, delivery, and product customers during our fifth Green Friday event."

Leafbuyer's Green Friday plans include specialized website branding along with emails and text messages to its list of cannabis consumers.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Smart App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month

