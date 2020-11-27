  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Applied DNA to Present at the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on December 3

November 27, 2020 | About: NAS:APDN +6.69%


Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that it is scheduled to participate virtually in the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Dr. James A. Hayward, chief executive officer, will present at 10:45 a.m. EST that day and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



An archived webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation on the “IR Calendar” section of the Applied DNA Investor Relations page at [url="]adnas.com[/url].



About Applied DNA Sciences



Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.



Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on [url="]Twitter+[/url]and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]. Join our [url="]mailing+list[/url].



The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.



Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005489/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)