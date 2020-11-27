Applied DNA to Present at the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on December 3

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that it is scheduled to participate virtually in the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Dr. James A. Hayward, chief executive officer, will present at 10:45 a.m. EST that day and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.An archived webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation on the “IR Calendar” section of the Applied DNA Investor Relations page at [url="]adnas.com[/url].Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on [url="]Twitter+[/url]and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]. Join our [url="]mailing+list[/url].The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

