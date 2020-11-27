KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trails at Crowfoot Villas in Parker, Colorado, Priced From the $420,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trails at Crowfoot Villas, an enclave of paired homes situated in one of Denver’s newest master plans. The master-planned community is in the town of Parker, Colorado, and will host an array of proposed amenities that are already under construction, including a 17-acre park, pavilion, pool, sports courts and several miles of walking trails. Trails at Crowfoot Villas is also located within the Douglas County School District, close to outdoor recreation at Cherry Creek Trail System and a short drive to the area’s major job centers.

The low-maintenance, two-story, paired homes at Trails at Crowfoot Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, privet side yards and optional basements. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.“We are excited to offer our popular paired homes in this new Denver-area master plan. In addition to featuring access to several proposed amenities, Trails at Crowfoot Villas is also close to a variety of outdoor recreation areas and just a short drive to major job centers,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Trails at Crowfoot Villas provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STARcertified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.The Trails at Crowfoot Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $420,000s.For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit [url="]kbhome.com[/url].KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STARcertified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting [url="]kbhome.com[/url].

