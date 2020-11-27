  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham Sold $558,169 of Shares

November 27, 2020 | About: VAC -0.18%

Exec VP & COO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R. Lee Cunningham (insider trades) sold 4,288 shares of VAC on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $130.17 a share. The total sale was $558,169.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is an owner of holiday resorts primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of properties includes Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a market cap of $5.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.35 with and P/S ratio of 1.63. The dividend yield of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stocks is 0.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of VAC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $130.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.
  • Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 7,342 shares of VAC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $125.7. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.
  • President, Vacation Ownership Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of VAC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $127.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.
  • Exec. VP & CIO Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of VAC stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $128.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.
  • Exec. VP and CF & AO John E Jr Geller sold 20,000 shares of VAC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $128.58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VAC, click here

.

