US Indexes Close Higher on Black Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,910.37 on Friday with a gain of 37.90 points or 0.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,638.35 for a gain of 8.70 points or 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,205.85 for a gain of 111.44 points or 0.92%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.84 for a loss of 0.41 points or -1.93%.

For the week, the Nasdaq gained 2.4%, the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and the Dow Jones gained 1.6%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 34.79%, the S&P 500 is up 12.6% and the Dow Jones has a gain of 4.8%.

Friday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended higher in shortened Black Friday trading. The Nasdaq reported a new closing high.

Investors were watching retail stocks with the biggest holiday shopping weekend ahead. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to increase and hospitalizations reached a record level over 90,000. Looking ahead to next week, the November employment report will provide some key data on the economy's health in the midst of the second virus wave.

Other top headlines Friday included:

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra cryptocurrency could be released in January

France will implement a digital service tax on tech companies

Across the board:

Biotech and semiconductors led gains

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was up 16.17%

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was up 10.18%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,855.27 for a gain of 10.25 points or 0.56%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,059.67 for a loss of 0.38 points or -0.036%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,795.05 for a gain of 147.91 points or 1.17%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,651.01 for a loss of 52.29 points or -0.60%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,205.92 for a gain of 4.36 points or 0.20%; the S&P 100 at 1,665.87 for a gain of 3.59 points or 0.22%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,258.21 for a gain of 106.00 points or 0.87%; the Russell 3000 at 2,166.60 for a gain of 7.63 points or 0.35%; the Russell 1000 at 2,047.16 for a gain of 6.94 points or 0.34%; the Wilshire 5000 at 37,821.23 for a gain of 117.36 points or 0.31%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 681.82 for a loss of 5.10 points or -0.74%.

