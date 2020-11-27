  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President Peter Hoetzinger Sold $785,000 of Shares

November 27, 2020 | About: CNTY +1.43%

Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President of Century Casinos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Hoetzinger (insider trades) sold 125,000 shares of CNTY on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $6.28 a share. The total sale was $785,000.

Century Casinos Inc is an casino entertainment company that develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Century Casinos Inc has a market cap of $189.270 million; its shares were traded at around $6.40 with and P/S ratio of 0.68. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Century Casinos Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President Peter Hoetzinger sold 125,000 shares of CNTY stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $6.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.
  • Chairman of the Board/Co CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 35,768 shares of CNTY stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $6.3. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CNTY, click here

.

