Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $892,800 of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of MRNA on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $99.2 a share. The total sale was $892,800.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $50.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.03 with and P/S ratio of 198.47. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $99.2. The price of the stock has increased by 28.05% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of MRNA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $95.1. The price of the stock has increased by 33.58% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $91.73. The price of the stock has increased by 38.48% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.04. The price of the stock has increased by 47.64% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of MRNA stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $78.41. The price of the stock has increased by 62.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $99.89. The price of the stock has increased by 27.17% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has increased by 26.36% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $96.99. The price of the stock has increased by 30.97% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.82. The price of the stock has increased by 46.31% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $77.96. The price of the stock has increased by 62.94% since.

