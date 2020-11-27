Trimble Inc (TRMB) President & CEO Robert G Painter Sold $617,358 of Shares

President & CEO of Trimble Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert G Painter (insider trades) sold 10,250 shares of TRMB on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $60.23 a share. The total sale was $617,358.

Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions used in global positioning system products. The company offers 3D laser scanning, flow and application control and monitoring systems, water management, and navigation infrastructure for various applications. Trimble Inc has a market cap of $15.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.45 with a P/E ratio of 31.00 and P/S ratio of 4.86. Trimble Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Trimble Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Trimble Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Robert G Painter sold 10,250 shares of TRMB stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $60.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. Vice President Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of TRMB stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $60.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

Sr. Vice President Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of TRMB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $58.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.

SVP & Sector Head Darryl R Matthews sold 7,952 shares of TRMB stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $57.41. The price of the stock has increased by 5.3% since.

Sr. Vice President Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of TRMB stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $57.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.33% since.

Senior Vice President James A Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of TRMB stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $57.4. The price of the stock has increased by 5.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRMB, click here