Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) EVP - Darling US Rendering Ops Rick A Elrod Sold $924,219 of Shares

EVP - Darling US Rendering Ops of Darling Ingredients Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rick A Elrod (insider trades) sold 19,323 shares of DAR on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $47.83 a share. The total sale was $924,219.

Darling Ingredients Inc is a developer and producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating customized specialty solutions for customers in pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. Darling Ingredients Inc has a market cap of $7.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.99 with a P/E ratio of 16.61 and P/S ratio of 2.40. Darling Ingredients Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Darling Ingredients Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Randall C Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of DAR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $45.51. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP - CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of DAR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $47.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles L Adair bought 500 shares of DAR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $45.4. The price of the stock has increased by 7.91% since.

EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort sold 7,851 shares of DAR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

EVP - Int'l Render & Specialty Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of DAR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $47.34. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of DAR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $47.36. The price of the stock has increased by 3.44% since.

