Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Pacer Trendpilot 100, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Pacer Trendpilot 100, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, sells Apple Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 876 stocks with a total value of $986 million.
- New Purchases: PTNQ, FV, DFEB, AIO, CIBR, CSM, IPAY, SMDV, FIVG, REGL, DKNG, SFM, BTI, CACG, GOVT, IFV, MJ, BBY, NG, DSM, IIPR, NKLA, DGRO, NVAX, CUL1, ENV, BL, MRNA, PINS, QYLD, PLD, CCL, VALE, ECPG, FITB, JKHY, INSG, PENN, RBA, RGA, ZG, FBHS, APTV, TNDM, W, HUBS, SEDG, SPCE, VICI, FVRR, IAC, EFAV, FIXD, FMB, IGOV, IQLT, PALL, PTLC, QUAL, TDIV, VGSH, XHB, LNT, CHE, EXAS, GPC, PNC, CUBE, HBI, NNVC, STWD, NVTA, HARP, FAN, INDA, MGK, PHO, ROBO, VXX, ABEO, ERIC, EFOI, VBIV, CYCC, CBIO, LEO, HYB, MNOV, LLNW, NSPR, IMV, TCPC, AKTX, ISEE, REPH, ACB, CALA, APOP, OVID, LQDA, VCNX, GMDA, TLSA, AGE, CRIS, AIM, ARMP, EYPT, ATHX, AKER, HTBX, MBII, GLMD, AKBA, PIRS, JAGX, ZYNE, MTP, ALRN, ITRM, BNGO, 1XS4, 4U7,
- Added Positions: MINT, GLD, TSLA, LQD, HD, SLV, USMV, XLU, IAU, CRM, GDX, XLRE, LMBS, SPY, GOLD, PYPL, SKYY, IBB, MSA, TMO, KALA, IHF, MTUM, SCHE, TTD, HYG, IEI, XBI, D, INTU, PFE, WMT, AWK, AVGO, NOW, VEEV, PLYM, DOCU, CARR, IJR, SMH, VDC, FENC, AMD, ARE, ARCC, BHP, CMCSA, MET, UMH, XEL, NMFC, PFLT, PCI, HASI, TRVN, OKTA, ENTX, BYND, BND, IUSG, SPYD, TAN, VBR, VCIT, DDD, AES, AEP, ABC, NLY, AZN, TFC, BAC, BG, VIAC, CVS, CSWC, CCI, EQIX, GD, GS, LOW, MRK, NDAQ, PPL, PAAS, PII, SNE, TROW, TXN, USB, MNTX, WEC, CETX, BYM, NIE, BX, GM, ABBV, WIX, JD, VBLT, CCD, ETSY, EVA, TDOC, OBSV, SNAP, APPN, 0K9A, BKLN, BSV, IGIB, IGSB, DIV, FTCS, GSLC, IEFA, IEMG, IWY, SUSB, VB, VBK, VTEB, VXF, XLV, XLY, AEZS, ALL, DIT, AMED, AON, ADSK, BDX, BBBY, BLK, CSX, FIS, CTXS, CSGP, COLM, CWBC, SNGX, DVAX, ELGXQ, EPD, EXC, HMG, HEI, IDXX, ICE, KLAC, LVS, PPIH, NURO, NICK, ORLY, OKE, PAYX, DGX, REGN, ROP, ROST, STX, SNA, SYY, TM, MUX, VTR, WM, PRTK, GAB, USA, MCR, MCI, MPV, VGM, PML, HPI, PFN, KYN, DIAX, ETV, GAIN, BACPL.PFD, AQN, BCML, CLRB, INBK, REXN, DG, XTNT, BSL, NVIV, VER, CLVS, PFPT, JPI, RGLS, ICPT, EPZM, TWOU, GLOB, VKTX, VTVT, CSWI, RACE, JPT, MDB, SE, SPOT, PHAS, CRWD, WORK, DDOG, AGG, BNDX, BOTZ, DVY, EMB, IJH, ITM, ITOT, IVW, IWV, MBB, PGX, PZA, QTEC, SCZ, SPTL, SRLN, VCSH, VFH, VGIT, VNQ, VOX, VTV, VUG, VV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LULU, FTSM, AMZN, SHY, ILMN, SHV, ISRG, TLT, VTI, ADBE, MSFT, WLDN, FB, MELI, LEG, NVDA, BRK.B, XOM, BAND, QQQ, AMGN, BA, CSCO, KR, MCD, DNP, MA, VMW, QCOM, UNH, VRTX, EDV, LMT, RTX, DIS, GOOG, CRON, CVX, BKNG, TGT, UNP, ET, NAC, ULTA, FIVE, FPE, AMT, BMY, CL, INTC, KMB, VOO, MMM, T, GOOGL, JPS, NEA, CHWY, HYLS, ITA, PFF, XLF, BP, CME, CAG, DHR, ETN, GE, MU, NEM, PSEC, RDS.A, SO, HPS, QQQX, BABA, THW, RA, VRNA, DIA, IVV, IWM, MUB, CB, ABT, MO, ADP, COP, COST, EL, FLO, GILD, JNJ, MGM, MDT, NOK, PEP, NKX, PZC, GDV, UTF, SPLK, ZTS, SQ, VST, AQST, ZM, ANGL, HACK, HYS, IHI, JPST, SDIV, VIG, AXP, BCE, BIDU, CI, C, CLX, KO, CMI, DB, DXCM, EZPW, EMR, NEE, FDX, F, GIS, GSK, GPN, HAL, LHX, HON, IBM, TT, JPM, MDLZ, LTRX, LXRX, NFLX, NWL, NKE, NVS, ONCY, PG, PRU, O, RY, SRE, LUV, SBUX, TSM, UPS, X, VIRC, VOD, WBA, WY, WYNN, ZBRA, HQH, RVT, PPR, PFD, PPT, FFC, NCV, JPC, NZF, FLC, BFZ, PCK, WIW, PHD, GGN, BDJ, EXG, V, AGNC, ERII, OXLC, MITT, ZNGA, PANW, WDAY, DFP, GWPH, DSL, NRZ, ARAV, THQ, OPGN, TWLO, ALNA, UBER, FSLY, PTON, OTIS, BAB, BIL, BIV, EEM, EFV, FBT, GDXJ, IWD, MOAT, NOBL, PSJ, TIP, VEA, VGT, VO, VYM, XLE, XLP, ACN, ATVI, AAP, AFL, AKAM, ALB, ALXN, AB, AMRN, AIG, ANSS, AMAT, BK, BIIB, BWA, BRO, CP, COF, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CTAS, CLF, STZ, DHI, DECK, DE, DEO, DLR, ECL, EA, LLY, ENB, EXEL, EXPD, EXR, FCX, HPQ, HUM, INFO, ITW, IP, IRM, JCI, LRCX, MNKD, MRVL, MNR, MS, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NYMX, OXY, PCAR, PCYG, GALT, ROK, SNY, WPM, SWKS, TRV, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, OXSQ, TEVA, TD, TOT, VFC, VLO, ANTM, WST, WDC, WMB, YUM, ZIXI, CMG, TXMD, MRKR, ACOR, CEF, FAX, CIK, ASG, MGF, BIF, VCV, IIM, VCF, MCA, PMM, VMO, JFR, CSQ, MFD, IGD, ETW, CODI, GLO, FOF, ETY, SSBI, DAL, BGS, CHW, APPS, PM, G5Z3, AMPE, WFCPL.PFD, BUD, PMT, CLNY, BBN, PSLV, BTT, BGH, MLND, OMF, EIGR, AMRK, FPL, WPG, OGI, ECC, HIE, APHA, MDGS, KHC, TEAM, CLSD, GPMT, CBH, RLJPA.PFD, ROKU, XFLT, ZS, TLRY, DOW, DLN, EFA, FDN, FPX, FXL, FYX, IUSV, IWF, IYG, IYW, MDIV, MDY, NEAR, SPLV, VAW, VCR, VHT, VIS, VNQI, VTIP, VXUS, XLI,
- Sold Out: TRTN, EWBC, PAG, NAD, FNV, FFTY, AGM, XAR, AOD, NVV1, APTS, AIMT, 8DEA, 8DEA, DBA, SRPT, CBRL, CIEN, FISV, MTZ, JWN, PFG, TPL, UTHR, WPC, BRK.A, RDS.B, NCA, HPF, PODD, WKHS, ACV, RIV, DGS, IEF, RSP, SCHO, VGK, ATO, BMRN, CHKP, ED, HSY, K, JEF, MPW, NYCB, NI, RIBT, RGR, SGC, VRSN, NBW, HTD, NFJ, NHF, SCOR, OMER, LYB, SBRA, APO, ANET, 21P1, HPE, JHB, NIO, ALC, CTVA, EWU, FXH, IDV, IYR, JNK, ADES, ASX, LJPC, SKT, CEMI, NSL, FCO, JQC, EVM, GPM, AWP, UXI4, EDF, BCX, VPA1, PHIO, FEI, GNCA, NERV, EARS, EVFM, TCON, NNDM, II2Q, FI4, FIV, NCNA, CPE, CTIC, ENDP, IDRA, MFA, NYMT, QBAK, TENX, TRIB, PLM, IBIO, ABUS, CPIX, MGEN, ADRO, PDSB, IFRX, SDRLF,
For the details of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedbush+morgan+securities+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,448 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,764 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,748 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,254 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 118,906 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.19%
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 85,721 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.21 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $34.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,316 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The purchase prices were between $29.91 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 74,352 shares as of .New Purchase: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,379 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,415 shares as of .New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (CSM)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.09 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $75.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,028 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 187.19%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 118,906 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,562 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $585.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,128 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $138.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,920 shares as of .Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 226.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,282 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 458.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,644 shares as of .Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $34.17.Sold Out: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $35.36.Sold Out: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $46.35.Sold Out: INNOVATOR ETFS TR (FFTY)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in INNOVATOR ETFS TR. The sale prices were between $34.81 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $36.86.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.92%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 570,448 shares as of .Reduced: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 77.5%. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $365.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 4,999 shares as of .Reduced: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.89%. The sale prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 38,427 shares as of .Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.12%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 57,827 shares as of .Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 51.29%. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $317.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 6,300 shares as of .Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.98%. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 23,690 shares as of .
