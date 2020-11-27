  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BlackRock's Gary S. Shedlin to Present at the 2020 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 8th

November 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:BLK +1.63%


BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BLK) today announced that Gary S. Shedlin, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2020 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 8th, 2020, beginning at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. A live video webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” section of BlackRock’s website, [url="]www.blackrock.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company’s website for three months.



About BlackRock



BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit [url="]www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate[/url] | Twitter: [url="]%40blackrock[/url] | LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fblackrock[/url]

