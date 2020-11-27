  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

First Farmers Financial Bank & Trust set to open second branch location in Hamilton County in December

November 27, 2020 | About: FFMR -0.02%

Converse, Indiana, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX: FFMR) announced plans to open a second Hamilton County branch of First Farmers Bank & Trust on December 14th, 2020. The 2,500 square foot branch, located at 1100 S. Peru Street in Cicero, IN, will have at least 5 employees, feature two drive up lanes, and an automated teller machine. Lobby hours will be from 9am to 4pm Monday-Thursday and 9am to 5pm on Friday. Drive up lanes will serve customers from 8am to 5pm Monday- Thursday, 8am to 6pm on Fridays, and from 9am to 12noon on Saturday. Vice President, R.J. Logan will serve as commercial lending officer and Assistant Vice President, Denny Miller will serve as the branch manager and business development officer at the location. First Farmers Bank & Trust has had a neighboring location in Tipton, IN since 1995 and in Sheridan, IN since 1997.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR First Farmers Bank & Trust can be found online at www.ffbt.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODA5MzIzOCMzODQ2NTgzIzIxOTQwOTE=
5232dfa8-e3a9-4381-be85-d1626fe6855b
Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-661-4160
[email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)