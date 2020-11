Advaxis, Inc. Announces Closing of $9.2 Million Public Offering

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. ( ADXS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 26,666,666 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 13,333,333 shares of common stock, along with an additional 3,999,999 shares of common stock and 1,999,999 warrants pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option. The shares of common stock and warrants were sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $9.2 million, before underwriting commissions and estimated expenses.



The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226988) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which became effective upon filing on August 30, 2018. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: [email protected]

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

