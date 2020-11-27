  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) EVP, CFO Adam Pollitzer Sold $1.3 million of Shares

November 27, 2020 | About: NMIH -1.68%

EVP, CFO of Nmi Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Pollitzer (insider trades) sold 54,789 shares of NMIH on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $23.61 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers two types of mortgage insurance; Primary mortgage insurance and Pool insurance. NMI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.80 with a P/E ratio of 10.09 and P/S ratio of 3.97.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Claudia J Merkle sold 73,791 shares of NMIH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMIH stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $23.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel William J Leatherberry sold 7,686 shares of NMIH stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $23.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.
  • Director Michael J Embler sold 32,813 shares of NMIH stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $22.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel William J Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMIH stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $23.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.
  • EVP, Chief Risk Officer Robert Owen Smith sold 7,500 shares of NMIH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $23.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.98% since.
  • Executive Chairman Bradley M Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMIH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $23.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NMIH, click here

.

Comments

