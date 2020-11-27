Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sold $6.8 million of Shares

CEO of Planet Fitness Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Rondeau (insider trades) sold 89,890 shares of PLNT on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $75.17 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. It has approximately more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,200 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Planet Fitness Inc has a market cap of $6.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.26 with a P/E ratio of 1032.28 and P/S ratio of 12.53. Planet Fitness Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Planet Fitness Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of PLNT stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $75.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.87% since.

CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 194,953 shares of PLNT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $78.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Brian O'donnell sold 3,672 shares of PLNT stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $72.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

President Dorvin D Lively sold 100,000 shares of PLNT stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $73.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.

