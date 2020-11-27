New Feature: Company Executive and Individual Insider Pages

We are pleased to announce that you can now view insider trades from a specific company executive.

Why track insider trades

Peter Lynch, the legendary manager of the Fidelity Magellan Fund in the 1980s, said that one can compare a company's stock price to an earnings line at 15 times earnings to determine if a stock is overvalued or undervalued.

The investor also said that while insiders may sell their shares for several reasons, they buy shares only when they believe their company's stock will rise.

GuruFocus Premium members can access a wide range of information on insider trades, including CEO buys, chief financial officer buys and stocks that have multiple insiders buying shares.

New company executive section of the Summary page

Figure 1 shows a sample "Executives" section from Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) summary page.

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, the Executives section shows a list of a company's C-suite officers and board of directors. The Transaction Date column shows the date of the insider's latest transaction in the stock.

Click on an insider's name to display the individual insider's page. Figure 2 illustrates a sample page of Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Figure 2

The Individual Insider pages contain the following sections: insider background, insider roles, buys and sells volume chart, holdings, trades and personal network. Figure 3 illustrates Cook's historical buys and sells volume chart while Figure 4 illustrates the CEO's holding weightings.

Figure 3

Figure 4

As Figure 4 illustrates, Cook has a slight holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) despite having nearly a 99% portfolio weight in Apple. The CEO of Apple also sits on Nike's board of directors.

Disclosure: Long Apple.

