Autonation Inc (AN) EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer Marc G Cannon Sold $776,620 of Shares

EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer of Autonation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc G Cannon (insider trades) sold 11,948 shares of AN on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $65 a share. The total sale was $776,620.

AutoNation Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers all types of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and accessories, automotive services, automotive finance and insurance products. AutoNation Inc has a market cap of $5.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.00 with a P/E ratio of 14.35 and P/S ratio of 0.27. AutoNation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated AutoNation Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AutoNation Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of AN stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $64.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

Director Robert R Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AN stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.08% since.

Director Robert R Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $62.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

