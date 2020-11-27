Sitime Corp (SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Sitime Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rajesh Vashist (insider trades) sold 18,209 shares of SITM on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $84.01 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

SiTime Corp has a market cap of $1.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.26 with and P/S ratio of 13.25. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiTime Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 18,209 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $84.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.06% since.

CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SITM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $83.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.99% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 3,128 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $83.35. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Lionel Bonnot sold 2,489 shares of SITM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 5.35% since.

EVP Marketing Piyush B Sevalia sold 2,517 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $82.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

