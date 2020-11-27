  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sitime Corp (SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 27, 2020 | About: SITM +0.12%

CEO of Sitime Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rajesh Vashist (insider trades) sold 18,209 shares of SITM on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $84.01 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

SiTime Corp has a market cap of $1.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.26 with and P/S ratio of 13.25. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiTime Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 18,209 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $84.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.06% since.
  • CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SITM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $83.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.99% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 3,128 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $83.35. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Lionel Bonnot sold 2,489 shares of SITM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 5.35% since.
  • EVP Marketing Piyush B Sevalia sold 2,517 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $82.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SITM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)