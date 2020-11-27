Broadcom Inc (AVGO) President and CEO Hock E Tan Sold $30.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Broadcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hock E Tan (insider trades) sold 78,125 shares of AVGO on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $390.2 a share. The total sale was $30.5 million.

Broadcom Inc is engaged in designing, developing and supplying analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. Its product portfolio serves wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial and other end markets. Broadcom Inc has a market cap of $159.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $394.95 with a P/E ratio of 73.93 and P/S ratio of 7.11. The dividend yield of Broadcom Inc stocks is 3.29%. Broadcom Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 34.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Broadcom Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Broadcom Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Hock E Tan sold 78,125 shares of AVGO stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $390.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

President and CEO Hock E Tan sold 78,125 shares of AVGO stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $365.24. The price of the stock has increased by 8.13% since.

