Jana Partners Llc Buys Encompass Health Corp, Perspecta Inc, New Relic Inc, Sells Hillenbrand Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Axalta Coating Systems

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Encompass Health Corp, Perspecta Inc, New Relic Inc, The Brink's Co, sells Hillenbrand Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Axalta Coating Systems, Bloomin Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jana Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Jana Partners Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EHC, NEWR, BCO,

EHC, NEWR, BCO, Added Positions: PRSP, SPY,

PRSP, SPY, Reduced Positions: ELY, BLMN, HDS,

ELY, BLMN, HDS, Sold Out: HI, AXTA,