  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Comcast Corp, Invesco, Sells Janus Henderson Group PLC, General Electric Co, Mondelez International Inc

November 27, 2020 | About: CMCSA -0.1% IVZ -0.12% GE -0.95% MDLZ -0.05% JHG -0.03% BK -1.04%

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Invesco, sells Janus Henderson Group PLC, General Electric Co, Mondelez International Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trian+fund+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 24,379,843 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 10,128,875 shares, 24.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 15,628,146 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.30%
  4. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 12,241,559 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76%
  5. The Wendy's Co (WEN) - 26,630,629 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.
Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 118.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 15,628,146 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 66.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 36,739,343 shares as of .

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Trian Fund Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Trian Fund Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)

Trian Fund Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 45.76%. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Trian Fund Management, L.p. still held 32,183,233 shares as of .

Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Trian Fund Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 22.76%. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.34%. Trian Fund Management, L.p. still held 12,241,559 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)