  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys GMS Inc, Sells Ranpak Holdings Corp, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

November 27, 2020 | About: GMS -0.09% PACK -2.01% HSII -1.08%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GMS Inc, sells Ranpak Holdings Corp, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $935 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coliseum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
  1. BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 6,408,818 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
  2. Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 10,029,975 shares, 26.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Providence Service Corp (PRSC) - 1,795,076 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 3,579,151 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.12%
  5. GMS Inc (GMS) - 2,127,497 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.38%
Added: GMS Inc (GMS)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GMS Inc by 41.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $31.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,127,497 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $8.89.

Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $19.08 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coliseum Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)