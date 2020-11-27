Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $517,040 With a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV) is pleased to announce that further to its news release on October 26, 2020, the Company has closed an over-subscribed Private Placement of 8,617,335 Units ("Units") at $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $517,040.10. Each Unit is comprised of one common share at $0.06 per common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.10 per common share for three years from closing.

Aggregate finders' fees totaling$15,341 in cash, 156,993 broker's warrants and 98,693 compensation shares will be paid to the following Agents on a portion of the funds raised.

PI Financial Corp., $2,730 and 45,500 warrants;

EMD Financial Inc.; $11,843.21, 98,963 warrants and 98,963 shares;

Haywood Securities Inc., $480 and 8,000 warrants; and

Canaccord Genuity Corp., $288 and 4,800 warrants.

All brokers warrants issued have the same terms as the subscribers' warrants. All securities issued are subject to a four month and a day hold period expiring and may not be traded until March 28, 2021. Use of proceeds will be for general working capital, accounts payable and to advance the Company's projects. The Private Placement has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

