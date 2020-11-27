Bird River Resources Announces Changes in Its Board of Directors

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) ("BDR" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Mr. David Walters has tendered his resignation as director of the Company. Mr. Thibaut Segeral has been appointed as director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Walters for his valuable contribution to the Company.

Mr. Thibaut Segeral holds a degree in Business from College Saint-Genes of Bordeaux, France. He has extensive experience in sales, services and management with a number of prominent French companies in the engineering and communication industries. Thibaut is a successful serial entrepreneur and an outstanding communicator who has built strong business network in Europe and Canada, particularly in the financial community and mining industry. He is formerly a director of Fokus Mining Corporation listedon theTSX-V. Mr. Segeral resides in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which holds minority interests in producing oil and gas wells in southwestern Manitoba. The company also holds a net royalty smelter (NSR) interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. The Company is currently reviewing new growth opportunities in the Canadian mining sector. Additional information on the Company is available at the Canadian Securities Exchange https://www.thecse.com/ and at Sedar.com.

