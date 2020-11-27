UPCOMING DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon-- PGEN, XON

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a ( PGEN, XON) from May 10, 2017 through September 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that adverse facts about its business. As such, the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 4, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

