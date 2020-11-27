PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2020 were $1,047,933,220 as compared with $1,013,148,125 on June 30, 2020 and $1,135,169,486 on September 30, 2019. On September 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $12.15 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Total Net Assets
$1,047,933,220
$1,013,148,125
$1,135,169,486
NAV Per Share
$12.15
$11.75
$13.16
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, total net investment income was $13,182,392 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,546,836 or $0.45 per share for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2020
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2020
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2019
Total Net Investment Income
$13,182,392
$12,695,526
$14,170,249
Per Share
$0.15
$0.15
$0.16
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$38,546,836
$91,212,323
$2,157,697
Per Share
$0.45
$1.06
$0.03
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301181226.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.