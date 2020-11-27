  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cedar Realty Trust Announces Completion of 1-for-6.6 Reverse Stock Split

November 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:CDR -1.08%

PR Newswire

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2020

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced today the completion of its previously announced 1-for-6.6 reverse stock split of its common stock. Every 6.6 issued and outstanding shares of common stock have been converted into one share of common stock, effective prior to the opening of trading of the Company's common stock on November 27, 2020. As previously announced, stockholders received cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, the common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number: 150602 605.

Concurrently with the reverse stock split, the Company's operating partnership subsidiary, Cedar Realty Trust Partnership, L.P., effected a corresponding 1-for-6.6 reverse split of its outstanding units of limited partnership interest. Fractional units were not redeemed in connection with this reverse unit split.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-completion-of-1-for-6-6-reverse-stock-split-301180266.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)