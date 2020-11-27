  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Service Corp International (SCI) President, CEO & Chairman Thomas L Ryan Sold $543,201 of Shares

November 27, 2020 | About: SCI -0.44%

President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corp International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas L Ryan (insider trades) sold 10,851 shares of SCI on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $50.06 a share. The total sale was $543,201.

Service Corp International is a personal services company that provides funeral and cemetery services. It derives its revenue from its funeral locations, while the cemetery division also generates a significant amount of total income. Service Corp International has a market cap of $8.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.54 with a P/E ratio of 19.42 and P/S ratio of 2.65. The dividend yield of Service Corp International stocks is 1.51%. Service Corp International had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Service Corp International the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Service Corp International. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Chairman Thomas L Ryan sold 10,851 shares of SCI stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman Thomas L Ryan sold 3,100 shares of SCI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $50.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman Thomas L Ryan sold 100 shares of SCI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman Thomas L Ryan sold 177,319 shares of SCI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $50.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. V.P. and General Counsel Gregory T Sangalis sold 25,000 shares of SCI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.
  • Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing Steven A Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of SCI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $50.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.
  • Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing Steven A Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of SCI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $51.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.
  • Sr.VP& COO Sumner J Waring Iii sold 46,340 shares of SCI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $50.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCI, click here

