Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) President and CEO John M Leonard Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M Leonard (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of NTLA on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $38.57 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a gene editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.38 with and P/S ratio of 33.92. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 35,000 shares of NTLA stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $38.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 50,000 shares of NTLA stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 9.39% since.

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 20,000 shares of NTLA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $34. The price of the stock has increased by 15.82% since.

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 50,000 shares of NTLA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 51.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 6,653 shares of NTLA stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $34.36. The price of the stock has increased by 14.61% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera sold 3,364 shares of NTLA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has increased by 40.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTLA, click here