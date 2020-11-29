Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Nov. 27

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Danaher Corp. Chairman of Exec. Committee Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares

Chairman of Exec. Committee Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares on Nov. 19 at the average price of $226.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

Danaher Corp. is an American international diversified conglomerate that focuses on designing, manufacturing, and marketing professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The company has three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnosticsand Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company is a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $154 billion, and as of Nov. 27 it traded at $216.78.

On Oct. 22, Danaher Corp. announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended Oct. 2. Net earnings for the quarter totaled $883.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, which represents a 38.0% increase from the same period of the prior year. Revenue for the quarter totaled $5.9 billion, which represents a 34.5% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 3,360 shares

Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 3,360 shares on Nov. 20 at the average price of $29.71. The price of the stock has increased by 14.88% since.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an American petroleum and natural gas company that focuses on hydrocarbon exploration and hydraulic fracturing in the Williston Basin and the Delaware Basin of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, and as of Nov. 27 it traded at $34.13.

On Nov. 19, Oasis Petroleum Inc. announced that the company has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company has reorganized its balance sheet, reduced its prepetition debt by $1.8 billion and resolved the Mirada litigation, pursuant to its restructuring support agreement and pre-packaged restructuring plan. The company's new common stock began trading on the NASDAQ on Nov. 20.

Coty Inc. Director Robert S. Singer bought 17,500 shares

Director Robert S. Singer bought 17,500 shares on Nov. 25 at the average price of $7.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.50% since.

Coty Inc. is an American international beauty products manufacturer. The company's main products include fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. The company owns the major brands of Calvin Klein, Chloie, Davaidoff, Marc Jacobs, Philosophy, Adidas, Playboy and Rimmel London. The company has a market capitalization of $5.277 billion, and as of Nov. 27 it traded at $6.89.

On Nov. 12, Coty Inc. announced that the previously announced sale of the company's Professional and Retail Hair business, including the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands, to KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is expected to be complete by Nov. 30. The companies have entered into amended and restated transaction agreements, which removes certain completion conditions and the sale and transfer of certain entities to Wella post completion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares

Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares on Nov. 25 at the average price of $30.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is an American beverage conglomerate. Its East-coast division sells coffee, beverages and Keurig brewers. The company also sells sodas, juices and other soft drinks from its Dr. Pepper Snapple division in Texas. The company has a market capitalization of $43.287 billion, and as of Nov. 27 it traded at $30.76.

On Nov. 19, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced the completion of its previously announced registered public secondary offering of 60 million shares of the company's outstanding common stock. The gross proceeds to the selling stockholders totaled approximately $1.7 billion.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

