Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 6,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.80.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion. Its shares traded at $13.96 as of Nov. 27.

Net investment income during the three months ended June 30 was $35.07 million compared to $19.41 million for the prior-year quarter.

CEO David Golub bought 4,488 shares on Nov. 13 at a price of $13.62; 4,000 shares on Nov. 17 at a price of $13.84; 4,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.76; and 2,000 shares of GBDC stock on Nov. 24 at a price of $13.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,488 shares on Nov. 13 at a price of $13.62; 4,000 shares on Nov. 17 at a price of $13.84; 4,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.76; and 2,000 shares on Nov. 24 at a price of $13.88. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.58%.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 2,194 shares on Nov. 20 at a price of $28.77. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since then.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion. Its shares traded at $30.18 with a price-earnings ratio of 47.98 as of Nov. 27.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Rady also bought 175,739 shares on Nov. 4 at a price of $21.64; 130,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $21.49; and 54,994 shares on Nov. 11 at a price of $25.72. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 17.34%.

Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) President and CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.63. The price of the stock has increased by 2.71% since then.

Chinook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The products of the company are focused on rare, severe chronic kidney disorders.

The company has a market cap of $590.22 million. Its shares traded at $14.00 as of Nov. 27.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.54 million compared to a net loss of $20.95 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Dobmeier also bought 4,500 shares on Nov. 11 at a price of $13.8. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.45%.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.