  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Joy Hu
Joy Hu
Articles (392) 

Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

Details the CEO buys this past week for the following companies: Golub Capital BDC, American Assets Trust and Chinook Therapeutics

November 30, 2020 | About: GBDC -0.61% AAT -1.03% KDNY -1.14%

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 6,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.80.

0e39cee671ae31aa35506334370f70c5.png

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion. Its shares traded at $13.96 as of Nov. 27.

Net investment income during the three months ended June 30 was $35.07 million compared to $19.41 million for the prior-year quarter.

CEO David Golub bought 4,488 shares on Nov. 13 at a price of $13.62; 4,000 shares on Nov. 17 at a price of $13.84; 4,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.76; and 2,000 shares of GBDC stock on Nov. 24 at a price of $13.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,488 shares on Nov. 13 at a price of $13.62; 4,000 shares on Nov. 17 at a price of $13.84; 4,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.76; and 2,000 shares on Nov. 24 at a price of $13.88. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.58%.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 2,194 shares on Nov. 20 at a price of $28.77. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since then.

f67718482fc534ba86703c705d8671d3.png

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties primarily located in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion. Its shares traded at $30.18 with a price-earnings ratio of 47.98 as of Nov. 27.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Rady also bought 175,739 shares on Nov. 4 at a price of $21.64; 130,000 shares on Nov. 6 at a price of $21.49; and 54,994 shares on Nov. 11 at a price of $25.72. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 17.34%.

Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) President and CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.63. The price of the stock has increased by 2.71% since then.

cc0eeb0e6b2fddfa13983ec9d75f7260.png

Chinook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The products of the company are focused on rare, severe chronic kidney disorders.

The company has a market cap of $590.22 million. Its shares traded at $14.00 as of Nov. 27.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.54 million compared to a net loss of $20.95 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Dobmeier also bought 4,500 shares on Nov. 11 at a price of $13.8. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.45%.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Joy Hu

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)