Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 "Soul Train Awards" Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold

Thecelebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show, which aired this evening, November 29, 2020 at 8 PM EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 was hosted by the iconic best friend duoand, who also brought their chemistry to the stage as the show’s opening musical acts.

led the pack as the evening’s most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration withfor their hit “Go Crazy.”followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.Honoring artists across 12 categories, thealso recognized(Album of the Year),(Rhythm & Beats Award)(Soul Train Certified),(Video of the Year),(Best New Artist) and(Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.The hosts kicked things off with an electrifying song and dance tribute to the power of Black women.performed a medley of her recent hits “Say Something” and “Boderline.”sang her latest single “Not Another Love Song.”shut the stage down withfor a performance of their new collaboration “Shoulda.”performed a duet withbefore honoring the memory of gospel legend Rance Allen with a rousing tribute. Additional performers includedand. After accepting the Lady of Soul Award,brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits.In addition to electrifying performances, this year’s highly anticipated Soul Cypher featured R&B starsandandtook the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Presenters includedandThe full winners list foris below:Snoh Aalegra–Brandy– Chris BrownH.E.R.Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”Kirk Franklin– Summer Walker “Over It”Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”– Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”– “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.– Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”– Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce theFor show information, please visit [url="]BET.com%2FSoulTrain[/url], the official site forBET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. 