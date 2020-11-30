Biden's Ambitious Energy Plan Welcomed By Clean Energy Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / President-elect Joe Biden calls climate change an existential threat to America's environment, health, national security and economy, and has promised a clean energy revolution to counter it. Biden has pledged that on his first day in office he will bring the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Agreement. He also is expected to restore numerous environmental protections that the Trump administration has weakened or revoked, and to cancel oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

This has companies developing clean energy technology such as International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) excited about the future. Biden has big plans for clean energy, and IEC is looking to capitalize on it's Isothermal Cell technology.

The centerpiece of Biden's energy and climate proposals is a call for investing $1.7 trillion over 10 years to promote a portfolio of clean energy technologies. It would support advancing electric vehicles, building a national vehicle charging network, accelerating the smart grid and battery storage, scaling up tax credits for renewable technologies and nurturing next-generation energy sources like hydrogen and advanced nuclear power plants.

Other key plans involve upgrading millions of public and commercial buildings to make them more energy efficient; providing public transport options for every American city with 100,000 or more residents; and hiring up to 250,000 workers to locate, plug and reclaim tens of thousands of abandoned oil, gas, coal and hard rock mines in dozens of states.

This partial list shows how broad and diverse Biden's agenda is. While Biden insists it is not based on the Green New Deal, it embraces some clear progressive elements, such as achieving zero-carbon power generation in 15 years and installing 500 million solar panels by 2025.

This is where International Endeavors Corp, a publicly traded company under ticker IDVV comes in. Recently IDVV announced an agreement with Atrius Energy to develop a line of products using its patented Isothermal Cell technology. They believe the technology can be utilized to create a photovoltaic cell with up to 95% efficiency, an unheard of rate that would surely make their solar panel product best in class.

Biden has made clear that he will also require federal agencies to address environmental and energy justice matters, such as increased pollution burdens and higher energy costs in areas where poorer families and people of color live. One point in his favor is that the pandemic has made the public more receptive to government spending at high levels. Another is that Americans - including a majority of Republicans - increasingly support government action on climate change. Harnessing this consensus could help Biden advance his energy goals.

IEC (OTC:IDVV) Vice President Bill Martin stated "IDVV believes strongly that clean energy is about to make a major comeback with the new administration and we are putting everything in place to take advantage of it. Using isothermal cell technology for photovoltaics is just the tip of the iceberg. We are currently in the process of testing the technology as a means of powering smart devices and indoor sunless energy applications. Uses that will be completely revolutionary once developed out. 2021 is going to be very productive for our company."

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

