Black Tusk Secures Diamond Drilling Contractor for Mckenzie East Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has contracted Forage Val d'Or Inc to undertake diamond drilling on the company's 100% owned McKenzie East Gold project located immediately north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Forage Val d'Or is a local-based contractor with knowledge and experience of drilling within the region. The contract is for 3,000 metresof drilling, of which a minimum 2500 metres will be drilled on the McKenzie East Gold project. Black Tusk also intends to complete a number of test holes on the Lorrain Property located in western Quebec,near Lorrainville.

Black Tusk's geological team have determined a number of high priority drill targets on the McKenzie East Gold Property that will be the focus of initial drilling. The company has obtained permits to drill from up to 23 drill pads on the property, and is fully funded to continued drilling upon receiving successful results.

At the Lorrain Property, the Company will utilize several hundred metres of drilling to verify and expand upon historic drill hole LA-01-06, where drill logs reported very significant intercepts of multiple elements including platinum, palladium, silver, copper and nickel hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks. A weighted average calculation based upon the data provided gives 13.2 metres of just below 1 gram per tonne combined platinum and palladium, with 3 grams per tonne silver, 0.59 percent copper and 0.6 percent nickel (see news release dated Oct 19, 2020)

"We are eager to begin drilling these exciting new targets developed from our work on the McKenzie East and Lorrain projects" says President Richard Penn. "The McKenzie East has a favorable location and geologic setting, and the results of our magnetic survey, IP survey, and MMI soil sampling all point in the direction of several high priority drill targets."

Drilling is to commence this winter, with expected start-up date on the McKenzie East Gold project on January 15, 2021. In the interim, Black Tusk will prepare winter road access and drill pad construction for the McKenzie East drill program, as well as preparation of the core logging and processing facility.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

