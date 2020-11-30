  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
UMKM EXPO(RT) Brilianpreneur 2020 Provides Global Stage to Over 400 Leading Indonesia's MSMEs

November 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:BKRKY -1.84%

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2020

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UMKM EXPO(RT) Brilianpreneur 2020 will be held at Jakarta Convention Center on 10-13 December 2020, organized by Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) (Ticker: BBRI.JK), The largest bank in Indonesia. The event returns for the second time after its debut last year, providing the best local products of Indonesia's MSMEs embodied in engaging art installations.

"This year, UMKM EXPO(RT) Brilianpreneur 2020 is going online and truly global for the second time. In our new 3D virtual expo, guests can expect an artful blend of virtual and physical events. In our virtual world, buyers can meet with over 400 MSMEs," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

Last year's event gave a significant boost to the promotion of Indonesia's MSMEs, with the value of deals topping US$ 33.5 million from overseas buyers such as USA, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, and Australia, among others.

The event also supports the Indonesian government's decision to stimulate economic growth by boosting exports, as aligned to the #BANGGABUATANINDONESIA movement. Indonesia's exports have experienced a surge recently, reaching $14,39 billion in 2020, a 37- percent increase compared to May 2020 (US$ 10,53 billion), according to the Central Bureau of Statistics

UMKM EXPO(RT) Brilianpreneur 2020 is a grand showcase of Indonesia's top-quality export products across sectors, including Fashion, Accessories & Beauty, Home Decor & Craft, and Food & Beverage categories. Among the line-up is Lompong Textiles, an artisan traditional textile maker famous for non-machine weaving tools. Its craftsmen produce a woven fabric called tenun troso, named after the village where it was first created and exclusively made in the archipelago today.

"It takes intricate and meticulous craftsmanship to make our products, which are made entirely by hand using 100 % nature-derived materials - even during the dyeing process," said M.Yakub, Lompong Textiles.

Also joining this year is Pyo Jewelry, a contemporary heritage jewellery house, famed for its highly treasured necklaces and bracelets made from natural Sumatra stones and sea pearls.

Other than an immersive exhibition, business matching & coaching clinic sessions, UMKM EXPO(RT) Brilianpreneur 2020 will also host a series of talk shows featuring high-level government officials, prominent entrepreneurs, and business executives at BRI.

International buyers can register at http://www.brilianpreneur.com until December 13, 2020.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umkm-export-brilianpreneur-2020-provides-global-stage-to-over-400-leading-indonesias-msmes-301181425.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)


