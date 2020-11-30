Sabrina Kay Appointed to MannKind Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that Sabrina Kay Ed.D. has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020. Dr. Kay will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. A serial entrepreneur, tech educator, fashion designer, philanthropist, and public speaker, Dr. Kay brings to MannKind a wealth of experience in marketing, human capital development, finance and executive leadership.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Kay and her years of invaluable leadership to our Board of Directors,” said Kent Kresa, Chairman of the Board. “Her entrepreneurial vision will be a critical asset for MannKind as the company continues to evolve and the pipeline expands. Dr. Kay has a successful track record in launching and leading a variety of companies, and will add a fresh and diverse perspective as we continue to pursue our mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.”

Currently, Dr. Kay serves as Founder and CEO of Fremont Private Investments, where she has led the operations and exits of several companies including The Art Institute of Hollywood (sold to EDMC), Premier Business Bank (sold to FFWM), Fashion Umbrella, Fremont College, and Dale Carnegie of Los Angeles.

In addition to her success in the business world, Dr. Kay is a philanthropist, having served on more than 30 charitable and civic boards. She is chairman of After-School All-Stars Los Angeles, and a board member of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, Petersen Automotive Museum, Portal Schools, the Leadership Council of International Medical Corps Leadership Council, and the Board of Leaders of USC Marshall School. Dr. Kay has also chaired and spoken at numerous tech, education, business, and leadership conferences, and taught entrepreneurship programs at various universities.

Dr. Kay’s achievements have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Education Award from After-School All-Stars and the Humanitarian Award from International Medical Corps. She was named Woman of the Year by the California Legislature, Rising Asian Woman by the World Affairs Council, and was a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.

Dr. Kay received her joint doctorate degree in Work-based Learning Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Master of Science degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania.

With the addition of Dr. Kay, there are nine members of the MannKind Board of Directors.

About MannKind Corporation



MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com .

