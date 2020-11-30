  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Select Interior Concepts to Participate in Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit

November 30, 2020 | About: SIC -1.83%

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. ( SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced that Bill Varner, CEO, and Nadeem Moiz, COO and CFO, will participate in the Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

SIC will meet with institutional investors at the conference, which is being held virtually. The Company’s investor presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as Metroquartz and PentalQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Tully Brown
(470) 548-7370
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA5MjM4MyMzODQ0MTQwIzIwOTk0MjU=
288815c6-9648-4f86-a054-8106c65b6f37

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)