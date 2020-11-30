  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Virtual Dining Brands Outlines Celebrity Launch Strategy

November 30, 2020 | About: CORG +0%

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Dining Brands, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cordia Corporation ( CORG), today outlined its strategy for launching branded virtual restaurants.

The company is currently testing the menu for Feast by Busta (www.feastbybustarhymes.com). The offering is curated by world famous recording artist Busta Rhymes. It features a selection of popular items including a Waygu beef sliders, creamed corn nuggets, a vegetarian burger and market specific desserts.

In addition to Busta, the company anticipates opening delivery only restaurants from other recording artists, celebrities, entertainment brands and professional athletes in 2021.

Each menu is being developed by the company’s experienced culinary team in conjunction with brand owners. Menus are designed to scale for regional and national distribution.

Targeted partners range from independent restaurants needing to add revenue to survive to larger chains seeking an association with world recognized celebrities. The company plans a franchise program for independent entrepreneurs using ghost kitchens.

Virtual Dining is organizing a network of social media influencers to support each launch. All of its celebrity and brand partners will be contractually required to regularly post on their social channels. Additionally, the company is working with a variety of influencers ranging from micro influencers in specific cities to recognized food accounts with significant followings to promote the company’s menus.

The company is developing a TikTok inspired kitchen in Los Angeles which will allow its chefs, influencers and brands to develop short form promotional content for the company’s branded restaurants.

Virtual Dining Brands expects to offer its celebrity and brand menus in approximately 1000 restaurant and ghost kitchens over the next twelve months. Restaurants are able to apply for current and upcoming menus at the company’s website (www.virtualdiningbrands.com).

[email protected]
213-915-6673

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, creating menu items the general public is interested in buying, securing celebrity partnerships and developing virtual restaurants and adding any franchise or restaurant partners or social media influencers. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

