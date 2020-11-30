  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data for Rezafungin at ESICM LIVES 2020

November 30, 2020 | About: CDTX -1.1%

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present three posters at European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) LIVES 2020, which takes place virtually Dec. 6-9, 2020.

Cidara will highlight analyses from the completed Phase 2 STRIVE trial of rezafungin for treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis. Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin currently in pivotal Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections. New findings from the STRIVE trial related to intensive care unit (ICU) status will be shared in the poster presentation as follows:

Title: Analysis of the STRIVE Phase 2 Trial of Once-Weekly Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis Compared with Caspofungin: Outcomes by ICU Status and APACHE II Score
Presenter: P. Honoré, CHU Brugmann, Brussels
Session: Infections and Prevention
Format: On-demand

Additional analyses from the STRIVE trial related to geographic region of enrollment and body mass index will be presented. Details are as follows:

Title: Analysis of Outcomes by Geographic Region of Enrollment in STRIVE, the Phase 2 of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis (IC)
Presenter: P. Honoré, CHU Brugmann, Brussels
Session: Infections and Prevention
Format: On-demand

Title: Analysis of the STRIVE Phase 2 Trial of Once-Weekly Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis Compared with Caspofungin: Outcomes by Body Mass Index (BMI)
Presenter: P. Honoré, CHU Brugmann, Brussels
Session: Infections and Prevention
Format: On-demand

Copies of the posters will be made available on the Publications section of the Cidara website. Additional details can be found in the Abstract Book from ESICM LIVES 2020.

About Rezafungin
Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
[email protected]

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

